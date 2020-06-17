GreyLion Capital completes spinout to become independent private equity firm

GreyLion Capital has finalised its spinout from Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management, becoming an independent, employee-owned investment firm.

The new private equity firm will focus on building a diversified portfolio of high-growth businesses in the middle market.

Following the spinout, Perella will no longer have any role in the governance of Greylion.

GreyLion was first established in 2012 as part of Perella Weinberg Partners, and following the separation, some of the Perella employees and partners will continue as supportive limited partners in GreyLion managed funds.

The firm will invest into the consumer, industrial, software and services sectors and will make investments ranging from $25m to $125m.

Currently, it has two private equity funds under management with aggregate commitments of $1.35bn.

GreyLion managing partner Chip Baird said, “Our move to independence represents the natural evolution of our business, which has built a track record for robust value creation in various macroeconomic environments.

“The entire team at PWP has been very supportive of our strategic decision to become an independent firm. We appreciate their partnership throughout this process and for all their assistance over the years.”

