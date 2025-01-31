New Mountain brings in ex-Blackstone managing director Raleigh Peters to run newly-launched wealth solutions unit

US private equity major New Mountain Capital has launched a wealth solutions team led by new hire Raleigh Peters, a veteran in the space.

Peters previously worked as head of global strategic partnerships within private wealth solutions at Blackstone, and was also formerly a managing director at JPMorgan Asset Management responsible for leading the independent broker and dealer distribution channel.

New Mountain’s wealth solutions platform will provide support to RIAs and their clients through an eight-strong team.

They include former Carlyle wealth management client relationship manager Chris George, and Shayne Matthis, who previously led alternative investment distribution for the US Midwest at Nuveen.

New Mountain COO and CFO Adam Weinstein said, “We are thrilled with the world class team we have assembled to date and are excited to keep building the team in the months and years ahead.

“At the core of New Mountain’s mission statement is our service to our partners, and we believe the Wealth Solutions team’s professionalism and experience exemplify our mission.”

New Mountain currently has almost $55bn under management across private equity, strategic equity, credit and net lease real estate funds.

Last summer it raised one of the biggest private equity funds of the year, hauling in $15.4bn for the final close of its seventh flagship investment vehicle.

The firm’s hefty new fund soared past its $12bn target to reach its $14bn hard cap for investor commitments, with the remaning $1.4bn coming via GP commitments.

