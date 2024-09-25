Madison Dearborn names Vahe Dombalagian to lead firm as co-CEOs step back

Private equity major Madison Dearborn Partners has revealed its new leadership, with Vahe Dombalagian promoted to managing partner and co-CEOs Tom Souleles and Tim Sullivan stepping back to become vice presidents.

Souleles and Sullivan only began their tenure as co-CEOs in May last year, having spent the previous 12 months as co-presidents at the firm in preparation for leading the business.

They succeeded former co-CEOs and firm co-founders Paul Finnegan and Sam Mencoff, who helped create Madison Dearborn in 1992 and were named co-CEOs in 2007.

Dombalagian takes on the newly-created managing partner role at the firm, supported by eight partners.

The firm said Souleles and Sullivan had been “actively involved in this transition and believe that now is the right time for the next generation of the firm’s leaders to assume management of the firm”.

The pair will continue to advise the basic industries and healthcare sector team leaders at the firm, respectively, and serve on the boards of directors of current MDP portfolio companies.

Paul Finnegan, who will continue to serve as MDP’s chairman, said, “Since MDP’s founding in 1992, our firm’s guiding principles have been anchored in generating attractive returns for our investors, recruiting, developing and retaining the best talent, and fostering a culture of accountability that rewards entrepreneurship and collaboration.

“Tom and Tim’s guidance and contributions have been invaluable to MDP’s success over the past 30 years, and their endorsement of this evolution of our leadership structure sets MDP up well for decades to come.

“We are thrilled to see Vahe step into this new role and I am confident in his ability to build on our success in collaboration with our entire partnership.”

A statement from Souleles and Sullivan said, “Serving as MDP’s co-CEOs has been one of the greatest honors of our careers.

“Our priority has always been doing what is best for the firm and our limited partners. Given our length of tenure at MDP, one of our primary responsibilities was to transition the leadership of the firm to the next generation at the right time, which we believe is now.

“This talented and proven cohort is ready to take over, and we look forward to advising our industry sector team leaders and portfolio companies while watching MDP continue to thrive well into the future.”

Dombalagian added, “Today’s private equity market is as competitive and dynamic as ever, and I am confident that our newly constituted partnership group best positions MDP to continue to evolve and solidify its position as a leading private equity firm in each of our respective industry sectors and ahead of the formation of our next fund.”

Madison Dearborn has raised more than $31bn in capital since it was founded, and completed more than 160 platform investments.

The firm invests across basic industries, financial services, healthcare and technology & government.

Madison Dearborn struck a $5bn final close for its eighth flagship fund in 2021, the second-biggest raise in its history.

The firm said in 2022 that it planned to launch Fund IX the following year, but has made no public statements about the status of that fundraise since.

