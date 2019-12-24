Kennedy Wilson hits $775m close for sixth US RE fund

Global private equity firm Kennedy Wilson has raised $775m for the final close of its sixth US-focused real estate fundraise.

The Beverly Hills-headquartered firm has committed $82m of its own capital to the fund, which is Kennedy Wilson biggest fundraise since launching in 1988.

Kennedy Wilson Real Estate Fund VI was 55 per cent bigger than its predecessor vehicle which closed on $500m in February 2016.

The firm will use the fund will target assets located across the Western United States, with a focus on underperforming real estate.

The firm has already deployed $386m of equity from the fund to build a portfolio of 12 multi-family, office and retail and commercial real estate assets valued at $1.1bn in aggregate.

“The close of our sixth value-add discretionary fund is a milestone moment for our investment management platform, and feeds into our focus on expanding our third-party capital raising,” said Kennedy Wilson chairman and CEO William McMorrow.

“We are pleased to grow our relationship with those who have invested with us before, and to bring in many new top-tier limited partners. We believe that our role as co-investors in Fund VI is key to supporting alignment in our platform.”

Earlier this month, Kennedy Wilson bought a western US multifamily portfolio in a $342m off-market deal.

