Goldman Sachs said to boost credit fundraise goal to $14bn as companies hunt for liquidity amid Covid-19 fallout

Goldman Sachs has reportedly made a huge boost to the size of its debut opportunistic credit fund to set its sights on $14bn of capital.

The firm was initially hoping to raise between $5bn and $10bn for West Street Strategic Solutions Fund I, but has upped that already impressive goal amid a huge demand for liquidity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reported.

It said a Goldman representative confirmed the goal for what is planned to be the first in a new family of funds.

Goldman kicked off the opportunistic credit fund raise earlier this year as the coronavirus began to tear through global economies.

Deals done through the new vehicle so far include a $1.2bn financing of American Airlines in July.

Goldman’s biggest fundraise prior to this was a $20bn private equity fund closed in 2007.

The firm is also understood to be eyeing $7bn for Broad Street Loan Partners IV, which will target senior loan deals in the upper middle market and smaller deals in the broadly syndicated loan market.

