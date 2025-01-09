Eurazeo, Astorg lead continuation fund for Ardian portfolio business Syclef

Ardian has closed a continuation fund for Syclef, a European firm specialising in the installation and maintenance of refrigeration and air conditioning systems.

Eurazeo acted as senior lead investor and Astorg as co-lead investor for the raise following what Ardian described as “a competitive auction process”.

The fund comprises commitments from existing investors of Ardian Expansion Fund V and new investors, alongside a significant equity contribution from both Syclef’s Management team and Ardian’s Expansion team.

About 50% of LPs committing to the fund were new investors, Ardian said.

The Continuation Fund includes substantial additional capital to further support Syclef’s organic growth plan and acquisition pipeline, the firm said.

Ardian bought into Syclef in 2020, and has since seen the company demonstrate “outstanding performance”. It said the company had consolidated its market position in France while successfully pursuing its M&A strategy internationally.

Ardian managing director Marie Arnaud-Battandier said, “We are confident that the extension of this strategic partnership will enable Syclef to pursue its continuing growth trajectory across Europe and further establish itself as a European leader in natural fluids refrigeration and air conditioning systems.”

