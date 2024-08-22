Blackstone’s global marketing head is leaving to join General Catalyst

General Catalyst has hired Blackstone‘s global head of marketing Arielle Gross Samuels as its chief marketing and communications officer.

Samuels describes herself as an “incoming” partner at General Catalyst on her LinkedIn page, saying she will lead a global team focused on brand, marketing, press, thought leadership and events.

She joined Blackstone in 2022 after nine years at Meta, and oversaw its firm-wide marketing function including brand, digital, video, design and events.

She led the firm’s first major advertising campaign and the launch of the brand platform ‘Build with Blackstone’.

Blackstone’s high-level marketing execs still at the firm include Matt Bucci, a managing director and COO for corporate affairs, who supports marketing as well as public affairs and ESG functions.

In April it was reported that General Catalyst was approaching $6bn for its latest flagship fund dedicated to tech startups.

Reaching the $6bn goal would make it the VC’s largest fundraise to date. 2022 saw the close of the firm’s $4.6bn-totalling Fund XI series, which consisted of three funds: $800m for Creation, $1.1bn for Ignition and $2.7bn for Endurance.

