Capital Dynamics promotes Susan Giacin to global head of sales

Global asset manager Capital Dynamics has promoted senior managing director Susan Giacin to global head of sales.

Giacin, who was previously head of American sales at the firm, has been with Capital Dynamics since 2017.

Her new role will see her lead the firm’s global fundraising efforts and drive growth across Capital Dynamics’ full suite of investment strategies, including private equity and clean energy, the firm said.

CapDyn said Giacin had been instrumental in expanding the firm’s US investor base, strengthening client partnerships, and added that she “recognized as an industry leader in creating accessible private market investment solutions”.

Firm CEO Martin Hahn said, “This appointment recognizes Susan’s outstanding leadership and the impact she has made at the firm.

“Her success in the US market has been a key contributor to our firm’s expansion, and we are confident that in this new role she will help to further propel Capital Dynamics’ investment solutions on the global stage.

“With her deep market knowledge, client-centric mindset and collaboration across our globally integrated team, she will add significant value across our already successful international fundraising team.”

CapDyn, which was founded in 1988, had more than $15bn in assets under management and advisement at the start of this year.

The firm invests across private equity primaries, secondaries and direct deals.

