Indiana Public Retirement System picks Bregal, KKR, Abacus for latest allocation

The $41bn-managing Indiana Public Retirement System has picked three existing managers for a new $210m round of capital deployment.

The pension fund has committed $100m to Bregal Investment‘s latest private equity fund, according to a report from P&I.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Bregal Sagemount IV seeks growth buyout or structured minority investments in growth companies with high amounts of recurring revenue according to the report.

The firm has reportedly struck a $2bn first close earlier in the month. It was eyeing a July final close for Bregal Sagemount IV at its upper limit of $2.5bn

Bregal hit a $1.5bn hard cap final close for its third flagship fundraise in 2020.

Fund III has been used to invest in companies operating in high-growth sectors such as software, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT services, business and consumer services, FinTech and specialty finance.

The firm closed its second fund on its $960m hard cap in 2017.

KKR also got a $10m backing from INPRS for KKR Project Thor Co-Investment, a co-investment fund alongside KKR Diversified Core Infrastructure Fund. The institutional investor had committed $100m to the KKR infrastructure fund in September 2021.

Abacus Capital Group also got a $100m commitment for Abacus Multi-Family Partners VI.

Within the LP’s private markets portfolio, private equity commitments total 12.8% of total assets while 3.9% is designated for private credit strategies.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets