Indiana Public Retirement System picks Bregal, KKR, Abacus for latest allocation

The $41bn-managing Indiana Public Retirement System has picked three existing managers for a new $210m round of capital deployment.
The pension fund has committed $100m to Bregal Investment‘s latest private equity fund, according to a report from P&I.
Bregal Sagemount IV seeks growth buyout or structured minority investments in growth companies with high amounts of recurring revenue according to the report.
The firm has reportedly struck a $2bn first close earlier in the month. It was eyeing a July final close for Bregal Sagemount IV at its upper limit of $2.5bn
Bregal hit a $1.5bn hard cap final close for its third flagship fundraise in 2020.
Fund III has been used to invest in companies operating in high-growth sectors such as software, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT services, business and consumer services, FinTech and specialty finance.
The firm closed its second fund on its $960m hard cap in 2017.
KKR also got a $10m backing from INPRS for KKR Project Thor Co-Investment, a co-investment fund alongside KKR Diversified Core Infrastructure Fund. The institutional investor had committed $100m to the KKR infrastructure fund in September 2021.
Abacus Capital Group also got a $100m commitment for Abacus Multi-Family Partners VI.
Within the LP’s private markets portfolio, private equity commitments total 12.8% of total assets while 3.9% is designated for private credit strategies.
