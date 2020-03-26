LatAm private equity player IG4 Capital said to strike $231.5m fund close

Latin American private equity specialist IG4 Capital has reportedly hit a $231.5m final close for its latest investment fund.

The firm has brought its assets under management to $500m through the close of Private Equity Fund II, according to a Reuters report shared on the firm’s website.

It said IG4 had also raised additional co-investment commitments for the IG4 Capital Infrastructure Investments, which will target infrastructure and logistics assets in the Andean Region in South America.

The firm was founded in 2016 by Paulo Mattos, a former executive of GP Investment, and invests across a range of industries based in Brazil.

IG4 invests across private equity and private debt

