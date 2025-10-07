Deal Roundup: True Wind exits Sterling Brokers to HGGC, O2 Investment Partners buys into Dynamic Drain

True Wind Capital has exited its investment in Sterling Brokers, a Canadian benefits brokerage and third-party administrator, through a sale to private equity house HGGC. Sterling provides group benefits solutions to Canadian and multinational corporations through its proprietary tech platform, which integrates with HRIS and payroll systems to connect employers and insurance carriers. True Wind’s investment came in 2022, and marked Sterling’s first institutional capital raise.

O2 Investment Partners has bought into Dynamic Drain Technologies as a new platform investment. The company, which was founded in 2008, provides trenchless pipe rehabilitation services, with specialized expertise in both vertical and horizontal small-diameter pipe and Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) technology. Target sectors include multi-family, higher education, commercial and municipal markets, with the aim of enabling property owners and managers to restore piping systems with minimal disruption.

BCP, a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, has closed the sale of its stake in Brown & Root Industrial Services. The firm teamed up with NYSE-listed KBR in 2015 to launch Brown & Root, which specialises in industrial engineering, construction, maintenance, turnarounds, soft crafts and other specialty services. During BCP’s ownership the company expanded its footprint to more than 22 locations across the US, Mexico, and Canada, and grew to employ more than 10,000 people. BCP partner Mark Spender said, “This has also been a successful investment for our investors, underscoring the value that can be created by partnering with great management teams in essential services.”

Copryight © 2025 AltAssets