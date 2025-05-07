Deal Roundup: TPG agrees Peppertree Capital buyout, Clearlake launches credit platform after buying MV Credit from Natixis

TPG has agreed to buy digital infrastructure investor Peppertree Capital Management, a $7.7bn asset manager focused on wireless communication towers. TPG will acquire the business for up to $242m in cash and up to $418m in equity. The transaction also includes earnouts based on Peppertree’s future performance valued at up to $300m. Peppertree has made more than 175 investments through ten flagship funds, supporting the construction and acquisition of more than 10,000 wireless communication infrastructure assets. TPG CEO John Winkelried said, “This transaction underscores our continued focus on strategic growth into new segments of alternative asset management where we have a competitive advantage, creating new investment opportunities for our clients and driving value for our shareholders.”

Clearlake Capital Group has launched its specialist credit platform, Clearlake Credit, amid completing its acquisition of pan-European investor MV Credit from Natixis. The deal builds on Clearlake’s acquisition of WhiteStar Asset Management in 2020. Clearlake Credit now represents more than $57bn in liquid and illiquid credit investments deployed globally to date. José Feliciano, co-founder and managing partner of Clearlake, said, “While credit has always been core to our strategy, we’re proud to officially launch Clearlake Credit as we continue to strategically build our credit offerings to meet the market’s demand for flexible capital solutions. We plan to continue scaling our credit platform and expand the breadth and depth of our credit capabilities to provide comprehensive capital structure solutions to borrowers around the world.”

Pan-European PE house Astorg has agreed to buy a majority stake in Solabia Group, a global biotechnology ingredient solutions provider, from TA Associates. TA will continue as an investor in Solabia, seven years after its initial investment. Solabia specialises in natural active ingredients for the cosmetics, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, food and clinical testing industries. The company has seen double-digit growth in the past five years. A statement from Astorg’s Nicolas Marien and Paul Arhanchiague said, “With its unique position in a structurally growing market – driven by rising global demand for natural active ingredient solutions – deep biotech expertise, and a strong track record of sustained growth, Solabia exemplifies the type of international B2B leader that Astorg is proud to support.”

Copyright © 2025 AltAssets