Deal Roundup: Permira ups Squarespace offer to $7.2bn, L Catterton buys into Stenders

Permira has upped its takeover offer for website design business Squarespace to $7.2bn, raising its offer price for shares from $44 to $46.50. The new purchase price is a premium of 36.4% over Squarespace’s 90-day volume weighted average trading price of $34.09. The new offer comes a few days after advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that Squarespace investors vote against the deal, saying it did not represent maximum value. Permira partner David Erlong said, “This best and final offer allows Squarespace stockholders to capture immediate and certain value for their investment.”

L Catterton has bought a majority stake in Stenders, a bath and body care company founded in Latvia in 2001 that now has a presence in 20 countries across the world. L Catterton plans to accelerate its international expansion across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the US, on the back of secular tailwinds in the sector. Stenders’ revenue has risen by about 20% annually over the past four years. Scott Chen, a managing partner at L Catterton, said, “Consumers are progressively ‘trading up’ in the bath and body care market and we expect the trend to persist as they further gravitate towards such premium products like they have with facial skincare and hand care.”

OceanSound Partners has bought PAR Excellence Systems, a provider of supply chain integrity and cost management solutions to the healthcare industry, from Northlane Capital Partners. Northlane will continue to be an investor in the business, which provides automated supply chain management solutions through cloud-based software, hardware products and value-added services. OceanSound managing partner Joe Benavides said, “Labor and supply costs in US-based healthcare systems collectively totaled approximately $1tn in 2023 and are steadily increasing above the annual rate of inflation. This rapid growth is unsustainable for the U.S. healthcare system and PAR’s solutions alleviate the pressures of labor and supply cost increases.”

HGGC has agreed to sell data center software and firmware specialist AMI to THL Partners. AMI’s products aim to optimize performance, enhance manageability, bolster security and ensure scalability in mission-critical environments. The company employs over 1,500 engineers across seven countries, serving customers including Microsoft, Intel and Nvidia. A statement from HGGC said, “Since 2019, our partnership with AMI has been a tremendous success. Together, we’ve achieved significant growth and innovation, positioning AMI as a leader in the industry.”

