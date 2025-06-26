Deal Roundup: PACT Capital picks up Accel-KKR stake, Court Square buys into DCCM

GP stakes investor PACT Capital Partners has made a minority investment in software and tech-focused private equity firm Accel-KKR. PACT said the investment would primarily go towards increasing Accel-KKR’s capital commitments to the its current investment strategies and supporting the firm’s continued growth. Accel-KKR has raised about $21bn of cumulative capital commitments. Recent fundraises from Accel-KKR have included more than $2.2bn for its secondaries-focused Strategic Capital fund.

Court Square Capital Partners has acquired a majority stake in DCCM, a Texas-based provider of design, consulting and construction management services. The engineering services firm specialises in public sector infrastructure projects, including transportation, water, and power and utilities, and operates across 46 US states. Court Square co-founder Joseph Silvestri said, “Jim Thompson and the entire DCCM leadership team have built a best-in-class company serving clients working on critical public sector infrastructure projects. We are excited to support their continued expansion and enhance their impact in key markets.”

Bow River Capital has completed a majority recapitalisation of Topia, a global mobility management and distributed work compliance platform. Topia, founded in 2010, provides a cloud system for areas including complex payroll instructions, work location and immigration tracking, regulatory risk mitigation and tax withholding calculations. John Raeder, head of software investments at Bow River, said, “Thematically we anchor our investment strategy and growth capital into cashflow breakeven SaaS firms focused on solving really messy, complex problems for the world’s best run companies; we have materially assisted in the rapid scale of many HR tech market leaders, including AbsenceSoft, Xyleme, CloudShare, RippleWorx and HRSoft, among others. The global mobility space is primed for technological disruption, and we believe Topia delivers purpose-built systems necessary for companies to achieve competitive advantage and compliance with their global workforce.”

