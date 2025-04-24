Deal Roundup: Lightyear Capital buys into King Risk Partners, Blue Point recaps Restoration Systems

Lightyear Capital has completed a growth investment in King Risk Partners alongside existing shareholder BHMS Investments and the company’s management team. King is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the US, and Lightyear said it aligns with its focus on growing companies at the nexus of financial services and technology, healthcare and business services. King Risk was founded in 1974, and has completed 60 acquisitions to date.

Blue Point Capital Partners has recapitalised Restoration Systems, a provider of repair and restoration services for building facades and parking ramps. The company aims to help customers across commercial, medical, educational, governmental and multi-family end markets with services such as brick and stone repair, tuckpointing, waterproofing and concrete repair. Blue Point partner Brian Castleberry said, “RSI is an exciting addition to our past and current portfolio of family-owned field service businesses.”

MPE Partners has invested in Intermatic, a family-owned company that designs and makes electrical and mechanical controls for lighting, irrigation, water heating, HVAC and pool & spa applications. The company, which has been operating for more than 130 years, aims to offer energy efficiency and cost savings benefits to end users. Constantine Elefter, partner at MPE, said, “It’s rare to find a company like Intermatic that has a rich history and brand name but is also dedicated to growth, product innovation, and manufacturing excellence.”

