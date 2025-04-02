Deal Roundup: Hahn & Co buys SK Speciality, EQT invests in WTS Group

South Korean private equity major Hahn & Company has acquired SK Specialty, the world’s largest producer of specialty gases for the semiconductor and advanced display industries. Hahn & Co. will pick up 85% of the company for about KRW2.6tn ($1.77bn), with The SK Group retaining the remainder of the business. SK Specialty is the global leader in the production of nitrogen trifluoride, tungsten hexafluoride, and other specialty gases such as silane products, which are essential raw materials in the manufacturing of semiconductors and advanced display panels.

Inflexion and 65 Equity Partners have teamed up to jointly invest in Kee Safety, a global operator in safety systems and solutions. 65 Equity Partners and Inflexion will have equal minority shareholdings in the company, while ICG, which made an initial investment in 2021, will continue to support the business as a lender and minority shareholder. The investment implies a valuation for the company of about £1.3bn.

EQT has bought into WTS Group, a full-service provider of tax and complementary financial advisory services. EQT tapped its tenth flagship fund to become an anchor investor in WTS as part of a long-term strategic partnership. WTS, which was founded in Munich in 2000, now has 14 locations in Germany, more than 1,500 employees and an annual revenue of around €250m. The company specialises in high-end advisory services for complex situations and counts 95% of DAX40 companies, as well as numerous medium-sized global market leaders, among its clients.

