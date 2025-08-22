Deal Roundup: Gryphon agrees $1.6bn Shermco sale to Blackstone, August Equity buys into law firm Higgs

Gryphon Investors has agreed to sell portfolio company Shermco, a specialist in electrical testing, engineering, maintenance and repair to Blackstone in a $1.6bn deal. Shermco provides critical services for data centers, utilities and other diversified commercial and industrial end-markets, partnering with customers to enhance the safety, reliability and efficiency of their critical electrical infrastructure, while minimizing downtime and outages. Gryphon made its initial investment in Shermco in June 2018.

August Equity has made its fourth investment from Fund VI, backing full-service law firm Higgs. The UK Midlands-based business, which dates back 150 years, provides holistic legal services to thousands of business and private clients. Higgs has completed two small acquisitions to date, bolting on Lewis Onions in 2024 and MR Timms this year. A statement from August’s Kishan Chotai and Katie Beckingham said, “We have invested significant time identifying the right platform in the legal space to invest in and have been consistently impressed by the Higgs team and their ambition for the business.”

HIG Capital has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spain-based Avanta Salud Integral, an occupational health and safety services provider. Company founder Josep Pla, together with current minority investor MCH Private Equity, will reinvest alongside HIG for a minority ownership interest. The company offers mandatory and elective services to more than 100,000 clients, covering more than a million employees through a network of over 250 medical centres and mobile units. HIG managing director Rohin Jain said, “We are thrilled to partner with the management team to broaden Avanta’s regional coverage and elective service capabilities, addressing evolving workforce health needs while scaling the business across Europe.”

Copyright © 2025 AltAssets