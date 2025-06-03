Deal Roundup: Great Hill Partners picks up Peter Park System, Oakley buys into Infravadis

Great Hill Partners has agreed a majority investment in Peter Park System, a provider of digital off-street parking solutions. The firm said it would support the accelerated build-out of Peter Park’s salesforce and technology, expand the company’s footprint and help continue executing its “ambitious” growth strategy. The investment brings Peter Park’s total growth financing to over €100m to date. The Company currently has ​more than 450​​ customers and over ​90,000 ​parking ​spots​ across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy and has achieved ​274​% organic, year-over-year growth since ​2021. Great Hill managing director Drew Loucks said, “We believe Peter Park is redefining what modern, digital parking can look like.”

Oakley Capital has tapped its second Origin Fund to back Infravadis, a tech-enabled platform focused on the €25bn-plus European underground infrastructure maintenance market. Oakley said the deal makred the first step in a buy-and-build strategy, designed to create a category leader in the “essential and highly fragmented sector”. Infravadis has picked up a majority stake in Frankfurt-based Abfluss Schäfer Group as its first acquisition, and is now focused on expanding its regional footprint in Germany through M&A.

CareLineLive, an all-in-one home care management software company, has secured a majority investment from technology-focused investment firm Accel-KKR to spur growth, expansion and product development. The company, which was founded in 2014, provides a platform which looks to integrate staff scheduling, client visits, patient records and invoicing for care providers. It said the US home care market is valued at about $153bn, the UK’s £11.5bn, and Australia’s is projected to reach $25.7bn in the next five years. Maurice Hernandez, Managing Director at Accel-KKR, said, “No matter where they serve, home care providers want to focus on delivering responsive, respectful and personalized care. Technology can help carers and agencies improve efficiencies, maintain compliance and grow while being focused on their clients’ wellbeing.”