Deal Roundup: Goldman Sachs buys Industry Ventures, Warburg agrees €700m PSI Software take-private deal

Goldman Sachs has agreed to buy veteran early-stage investment house Industry Ventures. The firm currently manages $7bn of assets, and has made more than 1,000 secondary and primary investments since it was founded in 2000. Industry Ventures calculates its realised performance across its platform at an 18% net IRR of 18% and net realized MOIC of 2.2X since inception. Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO David Solomon said, “Industry Ventures pioneered venture secondary investing and early-stage hybrid funds, areas that are rapidly expanding as companies stay private longer and investors seek new forms of liquidity.”

Warburg Pincus has agreed to pay more than €700m for German-based PSI Software. The take-private deal is premium of more than 83% compared to PSI’s closing share price on October 8, the last day before PSI announced talks were under way. E.ON will retain its shareholding in PSI and continue to support PSI as strategic investor. A statement from Warburg managing directors Max Fowinkel and Ryan Dalton said, “We are delighted to partner with PSI to further strengthen its position as a leading global energy and industrial technology platform.”

Energy Capital Partners is reportedly nearing a deal to sell North American recycling platform Liberty Tire Recycling to I Squared Capital for $1.5bn including debt. Bloomberg reported the news, citing unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter. It added that a deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday.

