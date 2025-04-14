Deal Roundup: CVC reportedly eyes deal for $75bn credit manager Golub Capital, KKR said to eye $3bn OSTTRA buyout

CVC is said to be considering a buyout of $75bn-managing credit investment specialist Golub Capital. CVC currently has about €45bn in AUM for its credit strategies, out of a total AUM of about €200bn. The FT first reported that CVC was exploring a Golub buyout, citing several unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter. Golub, which was founded in 1991, brought in a record $15bn of investment capital in 2024, including $2bn from its biggest credit opportunities fund to date.

KKR is reportedly nearing a deal to buy financial trading platform OSTTRA for about $3bn. Bloomberg reported the news, citing people it said were familiar with the matter. It had previously reported that buyout house GTCR was close to acquiring OSTTRA in a $3.2bn deal. OSTTRA was created by CME and analytics firm IHS Markit four years ago. It is currently joint-owned by CME and S&P Global.

Infra and real assets investor Stonepeak has completed its $3.1bn buyout of Air Transport Services Group, which specialises in medium widebody freighter aircraft leasing, air transport operations and support services. Shareholders will receive $22.50 per share in cash as part of the deal. James Wyper, head of US private equity at Stonepeak, said, “ATSG has proven itself to be a leader in global aircraft leasing, with significant scale, strong customer relationships, and an incredibly talented team across all of its businesses.”

