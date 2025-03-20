Deal Roundup: Consortium including EQT, CPPIB completes $14.5bn Nord Anglia buyout, Goldman Sachs arm buys into Frazier Healthcare Partners

A consortium including EQT, Neuberger Berman and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has completed its buyout of Nord Anglia Education, valuing the company at $14.5bn. Corporación Financiera Alba and Dubai Holding Investments also invested as part of the team-up. Nord Anglia operates more than 80 schools in 33 countries, educating students from ages two to 18. EQT has been a backer of Nord Anglia since 2008, and strengthened its commitment in 2017 when CPP Investments joined as an investor. The company has made 21 acquisitions since 2017.

Goldman Sachs investment arm Petershill has picked up a passive, minority stake in Seattle-based, healthcare-focused private equity firm Frazier Healthcare Partners. Frazier, which was founded in 1991, has invested in more than 200 companies over the last 34 years. The firm recently closed Frazier Healthcare Growth Buyout Fund XI at its $2.3bn hard cap, after less than six months of fundraising. Petershill specializes in minority investments in alternative asset managers, targeting well-established firms with strong track records and meaningful cash flow generation.

Avista Healthcare Partners has completed of the sale of dental producst business Solmetex to AGIC Capital. Avista has retained a minority stake in the company, which it first invested in four years ago. Sriram Venkataraman, partner at Avista, said, “Solmetex’s impressive trajectory has been further bolstered by three strategic acquisitions during our partnership, including Sterisil, Dryshield, and Impladent. These additions have enhanced Solmetex’s product portfolio and positioned the Company for continued success in meeting the evolving needs of the dental market.”

