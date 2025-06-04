Deal Roundup: Carlyle Credit Ops invest in Trucordia at $5.7bn valuation, TPG Rise Climate backs Aurora Energy Research

Carlyle has made a $1.3bn investment in insurance brokerage Trucordia through its credit arm, valuing the company at $5.7bn. The transaction will reduce Trucordia’s leverage and simplify its governance structure by repurchasing units from existing minority investors. Trucordia offers commercial and personal lines, life, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Andreas Boye, head of Carlyle Credit Opportunities in North America, said, “Trucordia has quickly established itself as a category leader with an experienced management team and a clear strategic vision. We believe the company is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in the insurance distribution sector, and we’re thrilled to support their continued success.”

TPG’s climate investing platform Rise Climate has picked up a majority stake in Aurora Energy Research from CGE Partners and 22C Capital. Aurora, which was founded in 2013, provides intelligence to energy market participants, governments, and investors through its proprietary data, analytics, and software platform. CGE has grown the business into a global player since leading an MBO for the UK-headquartered company in 2020. Ed Beckley, managing partner at TPG Rise Climate, said, “With increasing power demand across the globe, Aurora’s service offering has already proved invaluable, and we expect it to have strong growth prospects in the US, Asia, and beyond.”

Navis Capital Partners has agreed to sell southeast Asian secure payment and smart card specialist dzcard to trade buyer TOPPAN Security. Navis bought dzcard in 2018, and has since seen it expand into new product segments including digital solutions for payment technologies, and into new markets in both Southeast Asia and Africa. Nicholas Bloy, managing partner at Navis, said, “dzcard has developed from a small Danish printing house for cheque books and bank passbooks in 1971 to a regional champion in highly secure complex financial and non-financial card production, personalisation and fulfillment.”

