Deal Roundup: Bain Capital buys into Milacron at $560m-plus valuation, Trilantic picks up Axicom from RCP

Bain Capital has made a majority investment in plastic processing equipment and services specialist Milacron in a deal which values the business at more than $560m. Bain will pick up a 51% stake in Milacron, with the remainder held by current owner Hillenbrand. Milacron, which was founded in 1968, provides injection molding and extrusion equipment as well as aftermarket parts and services, for end markets including construction, automotive, packaging, consumer goods and medical industries.

Trilantic Europe has bought Axicom HV, a manufacturer of advanced solutions for high-voltage power transmission, from RCP. Trilantic said the deal would enable Axicom to capture the secular tailwinds in the transmission & distribution industry, which are driven by increasing installations of renewables, growing electricity demand and a refurbishment requirement of the aging electricity grid. RCP managing partner Ulrich Radlmayr said Axicom’s revenues had grown almost 50% under its ownership.

UK private equity house Montagu has agreed to acquire Multifonds in a carve-out transaction from its corporate parent Temenos. Multifonds provides proprietary investment accounting and transfer agency software, which is used to administer more than $10tn of assets. It provides critical back and middle-office fund services tasks such as net asset value calculations, intra-day investment management, and investor lifecycle support across KYC and AML.

Victor Capital Partners has bought into B-O-F, a business which supports grocery, convenience, mass merchant, and other retailers with beverage and specialty shelving. The company, founded in 1953, specialises in “gravity flow” shelving which it claims helps sell more dairy and beverages. Victor Capital partner Matt McLain said, “B-O-F has ascended as an industry leader by being a persistent innovator in developing specialty retail shelving fixtures that optimize store labor utilization and improve customer-facing product display.”

Copyright © 2025 AltAssets