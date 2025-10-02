Deal Roundup: PAI picks up €3.6bn for ice cream business Froneri, Temporal Technologies hits $2.5bn valuation

PAI Partners has raised €3.6bn in equity for its investment in ice cream business Froneri, with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority coming in as a minority co-investor alongside a new single asset continuation vehicle – one of the largest of its type in Europe to date. The continuation fund is led by Vintage Strategies at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. PAI created Froneri through a 50/50 joint venture with Nestle in 2016, combining the private equity firm’s R&R Ice Cream with the latter’s European ice cream business. PAI co-managing partner Frédéric Stévenin said, “Froneri is a clear example of PAI’s ability to create and grow global champions in the consumer sector. Since we first partnered with Nestlé in 2016, the business has successfully expanded into new markets, strengthened its branded portfolio and established itself as a global leader.”

One Equity Partners has invested in McNichols, a value-added distributor of specialty metals and fiberglass products across the US. The 73-year-old Florida business makes products for metal fabricators, metals distribution, OEMs and contractors. OEP partner JB Cherry said, “OEP has an extensive track record of transforming industrial distribution businesses and McNichols is a clear leader with a strong reputation in the industrial distribution market. We see significant opportunities for McNichols to continue to grow and expand its extensive product and value-added service offering using the same playbook focused on strategic inorganic and organic growth.”

Temporal Technologies has hit a $2.5bn valuation thanks to a $105m investor-led tender offer led by GIC. Tiger Global and Index Ventures also took part in the investment, which followed Temporal’s $146m Series C announced earlier this year at a $1.72bn post-money valuation. Temporal provides an open source durable execution system which attempts to make code fault tolerant, durable and simple. Its software looks to guarantee the execution of workflows even in the face of system failures.

Copyright © 2025 AltAssets