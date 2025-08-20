Deal Roundup: American Securities, CD&R seal $8.8bn FBM sale, Cerberus completes $1.9bn sale of ECI

American Securities and CD&R have agreed to sell Foundation Building Materials to trade buyer Lowe’s Companies for $8.8bn. FBM is a North American distributor of interior building products, including drywall, metal framing, ceiling systems, commercial doors and hardware, insulation and complementary products serving large residential and commercial professionals. Under private equity ownership FBM has experienced 27% per annum revenue growth and 31% per annum EBITDA growth, and made aquisitions including Beacon Roofing Supply’s interior products business, Marjam Supply Company, Unified Door & Hardware and REW Materials.

Cerberus Capital Management has completed the sale of Electrical Components International to Rosebank Industries in a deal valued at about $1.9bn. ECI is a supplier of complex electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies and other critical engineered components, serving about 500 customers globally. Cerberus acquired ECI in 2018, and has transformed the business from a primarily North American home appliance harness manufacturer into a diversified global industrial technology platform.

Mountaingate Capital has made its first Fund III investment, buying into and combining marketplace agencies and strategy specialists Podean and Commerce Canal. The combined company brings together Podean’s strategy, analytics, media, social commerce and content solutions with Commerce Canal’s marketplace optimization strategy, brand, licensor and licensee management capabilities, the firm said. Clients include Mattel, Danone, Wella, De’Longhi, Revolution Beauty, Colgate-Palmolive, Luxottica and Spectrum Brands. Will Benton, principal at Mountaingate Capital, said, “Following our successful partnerships with Tinuiti and Mars United Commerce in the commerce marketing space, we believe the combined company is uniquely positioned to deliver outstanding growth and value for clients through their comprehensive global marketplace service offering.”

