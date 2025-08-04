Deal Roundup: Spectris accepts improved £4.8bn Advent bid to outdo KKR offer, Accel-KKR sells Smart Communications stake to Cinven

Advent International has had its improved £4.8bn takeover offer for British scientific instruments maker Spectris accepted by the company, outdoing a $4.7bn bid from KKR. Shares in Spectris are currently trading at more than £40 each, more than double the recent low of £19.87 recorded in June, before Advent made its first bid. Spectris provides instruments, test equipment and software for technically demanding industrial applications in sectors such as pharma, semiconductors and aerospace.

Accel-KKR has agreed to sell a majority equity stake in cloud-based enterprise customer communications business Smart Communications to Cinven. Accel-KKR will retain a minority equity ownership position. Accel-KKR first backed SmartCom in 2016, following its spinoff from Thunderhead and launch as an independent company. It has since achieved more than 5x revenue growth. Accel-KKR said the sale represented its fourth $1bin-plus realisation in Europe, building upon successful exits from Kerridge Commercial Systems, JAGGAER and Episerver.

L Catterton has acquired Kisshokichi, the world’s largest Kobe beef restaurant chain. Ray Yamaguchi, a managing director at L Catterton, said, “Gourmands across the world relish Kobe beef and Kisshokichi is the only restaurant chain that has been able to offer them the rare treat at scale, balancing culinary excellence with strong unit economics. Demand is rising, particularly with Japan continuing to attract record high numbers of tourists, and Kisshokichi has significant headroom for further expansion, especially in key gateway cities.” Established in 2008, Kisshokichi now has about 50 restaurants in Japan.

