Deal Roundup: Brookfield, Stonepeak said to be on shortlist as Macquarie eyes up to $3.6bn for DIG Airgas, NexPhase seals Zing Zang trade sale

Macquarie Asset Management has reportedly shortlisted Brookfield Asset Management and Stonepeak alongside French gas supplier Air Liquide in the final bidding for South Korean industrial gas firm DIG Airgas, which could sell for up to $3.6bn. Reuters said binding bids are expected later this month or in early August, citing three unnamed people it said had knowledge of the matter. It said DIG Airgas has an EBITDA of between $170m and $180m. Macquarie bought the business from MBK Partners for $1.85bn in 2019, when the company was known as Dausung Industrial Gases.

NexPhase Capital has sold non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand Zing Zang to trade buyer Mizkan America after almost a decade in its portfolio. Zing Zang, which was founded in 1997, offers cocktail mixers including Bloody Mary, Margarita, Michelada and Piña Colada through a distribution networks that reaches more than 300,000 points of sale. Since NexPhase’s buyout in 2016 the company has evolved from a regionally focused, single-product company into a diversified category leader.

OpenGate Capital has completed the sale of Canadian arcade game machine specialists Player One Amusement Group to GENDA, just a year after buying the business through a corporate carve-out. Player One provides amusement gaming equipment and outsourced operations and maintenance support across outlets such as theater chains, resorts, golf entertainment centers, trampoline parks and bowling centers. OpenGate acquired Player One from Cineplex last year. The exit is OpenGate’s fourth full realization in the past 18 months, following the sales of Fiven, SMAC and Verdant Specialty Solutions.

Mid-market PE house HKW has sold Technical Toolboxes Powertools to fellow buyout house BVP Forge. Theatre Capital, a middle-market investor in technology companies, also sold its stake in the company as part of the deal. Texas-based Technical Toolboxes provides cloud-based insights and compliance-oriented software solutions to pipeline operators, engineering companies, inspection firms, and utility companies. HKW bought into the business in 2021.

