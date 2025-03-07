Ex-Tottenham Hotspur vice chairman launches mid-market private equity investor

Buchler Phillips, the UK turnaround, restructuring and insolvency advisory boutique founded by former Tottenham Hotspur vice president David Buchler, has launched a private equity investment arm.

Bronzewood Capital will target UK mid-market opportunities with tangible asset backing, aiming to capitalise on Buchler Phillips’ track record of working with distressed companies in the hospitality, real estate, manufacturing and transport sectors.

The firm will focus on equity commitments of between £5m and £50m in special situations with strong underlying fundamentals and scalable revenue profiles.

David Buchler, also formerly a partner at Arthur Andersen and EMEA chairman of Kroll, will lead the Bronzwood team.

He said, “There is a noticeable gap in the UK mid-market for a sector-agnostic, premium boutique distressed private equity firm.

“Others at this quantum of investment committed have historically been consumer sector focused or larger operators with a high volume of transactions and closed funds.

“We believe a deal-by-deal approach, balancing hands-on radical operational improvements, optimised financial structures and challenging of established strategies, is a compelling offer for UK SMEs and others serious about turning the corner and rejoining the road to growth.”

