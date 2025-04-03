Keensight doubles size of IR team, brings in ex-GHO Capital exec Cox to lead

Pan European growth buyout investor Keensight Capital has brought in former GHO Capital investor relations expert Charles Cox to lead its global IR function.

Cox spent eight years building and leading the IR team at global healthcare GP GHO, following stints at 3i Group and Rothschild.

Keensight has also hired former Moelis Private Funds Advisory group member Camilla Melville-Hansen as a director – doubling the size of its IR team to four professionals across its offices in London and Paris.

The firm said it had “ambitions to further expand the team over the next 12 months”.

Jean-Michel Beghin, managing partner at Keensight, said, “In the last year, we have continued to deliver exceptional results for our clients, reaching €5.5bn AUM and distributing about €600m to our investors through successful exits.

“In total, from 51 exited investments, Keensight has delivered 3.4x and 39% IRR. These achievements would not have been possible without the support of our investors.

“We value the close partnerships we have with our LPs and have therefore prioritised investment in our investor relations team over the long-term, to ensure we continue to strengthen and deepen these relationships and achieve further shared success.”

Cox added, “Keensight has crafted a unique offering to LPs, combining a sector specialist approach, rigorous investment discipline, and risk mitigation with active value creation led by a dedicated Performance team.

“This strategy has consistently delivered outsized returns with an asymmetric risk profile in European growth buyout.

“It is a privilege to build out Keensight’s Investor Relations function on such strong foundations.”

