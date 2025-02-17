EQT veteran Per Franzén named CEO as Christian Sinding transitions out of role

Alternative investment major EQT has named long-serving senior executive Per Franzén as its new CEO and managing partner, replacing Christian Sinding after six years in the role.

Franzén is set to take over from Sinding on May 27 during what the firm called “a time of strength” for the business, as it prepares to enter what it says is a €100bn fundraising cycle.

Sinding took over the CEO role in 2019, and helped grow the firm through the Covid-19 pandemic from a market capitalization of about €7bn to around €40bn this year.

He oversaw the firm’s IPO on the Nasdaq Stockholm and its expansion across private equity, its €6.8bn buyout of peer Baring Private Equity Asia three years ago, and huge fundraises including its €22bn flagship Fund X and €15.7bn fifth flagship infrastructure fund.

Franzén has spent nearly two decades at EQT, and currently serves as head of private capital Europe and North America and deputy managing partner.

The firm said he had been instrumental to EQT’s success, most recently leading the €22bn EQT X fundraise, the largest private equity fund closed last year.

Sinding, who joined EQT in 1998, will become an institutional partner at the firm and chair the newly formed EQT Council, which aims to “amplify EQT’s ability to create meaningful partnerships, provide clients with the insights needed to succeed for the long-term, and accelerate the impact of its global business”.

He said, “As I reflect on my journey with EQT so far, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude for what we have accomplished together as a firm.

“Going from being employee number eleven to having nearly two thousand fantastic colleagues in over twenty markets is an unforgettable journey.

“Together, we have shown that a values-driven firm, which attracts and retains exceptional people, can deliver excellent performance that in the process benefits both our clients and the world at large.”

Franzén added, “It is an honor to be appointed CEO of EQT. I am truly passionate about the firm, having spent most of my career here, and I am deeply committed to building on the fantastic global platform we have established under Christian’s leadership.”

