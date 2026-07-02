IK Partners hires Ardian’s Fernandez-Albiñana to lead new Madrid office

IK Partners has expanded its European footprint with the launch of a Madrid office, appointing former Ardian managing director Gonzalo Fernandez-Albiñana as partner and head of Spain and Portugal.

Fernandez-Albiñana will join the firm on September to lead IK’s Iberian investment activities from the new office. He will be supported by Alejo Lopez-Balcells, an associate director in IK’s mid-cap investment team, who is relocating to Madrid.

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The new office will support investment activity across IK’s mid-cap, small-cap, development capital and partnership fund strategies, strengthening the firm’s local sourcing capabilities across Spain and Portugal.

Fernandez-Albiñana joins from Ardian, where he was a managing director in the firm’s Spanish buyout team. He brings more than 25 years of private equity experience, having previously held senior investment roles at Investindustrial and 3i Group.

Christopher Masek, chief executive of IK Partners, said, “The opening of our Madrid office is an important milestone for IK as we continue to expand our local presence across Europe.

“Iberia is a highly attractive market with a deep pool of ambitious founders and management teams, as well as many high-quality businesses that align well with IK’s investment approach.

“With a dedicated team in Madrid covering our Mid Cap, Small Cap, Development Capital and Partnership Fund strategies, we are well positioned to support businesses across different stages of growth and ownership transition.”

The office opening follows a period of significant activity for IK. Over the past 18 months, the firm has invested in 15 new portfolio companies and completed six exits, while fully realising its remaining investments from IK VII and IK Small Cap I, alongside the first full exit from IK IX.

On the fundraising side, IK secured €5.8bn of commitments across three strategies during 2025, including €3.3bn for IK X, its tenth flagship mid-cap fund, €2bn for IK Small Cap IV and €500m for IK Partnership Fund III.

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