HIG Capital hires ProA Capital exec Couret to lead Spanish lower mid-market team

HIG Capital has appointed Carlos Couret as managing director and head of its lower mid-market private equity business in Spain, strengthening the firm’s presence in the Iberian market.

Couret will lead HIG’s Spanish lower mid-market private equity activities from a base in Madrid, and help drive the firm’s investment strategy across Spain and Portugal, the firm said.

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He joins from ProA Capital, where he was a senior investment professional. He brings 17 years of mid-market private equity experience spanning deal origination, execution and exits across a range of sectors. Earlier in his career, he held investment banking roles at BNP Paribas in New York and Madrid.

Couret’s arrival follows a year in which the Iberian business was overseen on an interim basis by Paris-based managing director Olivier Boyadjian.

HIG, which manages about $75bn in assets, invests across private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure strategies.

Since its founding in 1993, the firm has invested in more than 400 companies globally and currently owns a portfolio of more than 100 businesses.

Earlier this year HIG Capital named long-time leadership team member Brian Schwartz as CEO, succeeding firm co-founder Sami Mnaymneh.

Mnaymneh transitions to executive chairman alongside fellow co-founder Tony Tamer, 33 years after the pair created the investor.

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