Hg, HarbourVest pick up Connecticut Retirement Plans & Trust Funds commitments

The $47.8bn-managing Connecticut Retirement Plans & Trust Funds has picked Hg and HarbourVest among its latest tranche of alternatives investments.

Hg Capital has picked $150m for its Titan 2 buyout fund and $75m towards its Hg CT1 Co-Investment fund, which will co-invest in Hg portfolio companies.

HarbourVest picked up $175m for its Dover Street XI secondaries fund and $175m to Secondary Overflow Fund V.

The firm is believed to be looking to raise $13.5bn for Dover Street XI, one of the world’s biggest private equity secondaries funds.

That marks a huge increase on its Dover Street $8.1bn Fund X closed two years ago, and would be almost triple the size of Fund IX from 2016.

Other commitments made by CRPTF included $150m to infrastructure opportunity fund Grain Communications Opportunity Fund IV.

