Poland-headquartered PE, RE investor Griffin expands to Germany, bring in industry veteran Marcel Hertig

Central and Eastern Europe private equity and real estate investor Griffin Capital Partners has expanded to Germany, with a new office under the leadership of former Patron Capital senior exec Marcel Hertig.

Griffin said the expansion under Griffin Capital Partners Germany followed several high-profile transactions by the firm in the region, including the acquisition of Bauwert in April 2023.

The Poland-headquartered firm said the German expansion reflected not only the favourable market conditions and the company’s strong interest in the region, but also a strategic move to secure GCP’s interests on the ground.

Griffin Capital Partners Germany will be led by industry veteran Marcel Hertig, who has been appointed managing director and Head of Germany at the firm.

He will focus on real estate and private equity investment opportunities as well as overseeing Griffin’s projects in Germany, including those tied to real estate developer Bauwert.

Hertig previously managed German investments at Patron Capital, and later led real estate private equity activities in Germany and BeNeLux as investment director at TPG Angelo Gordon.

Nebil Senman, co-owner and managing partner at Griffin, said, “Germany is a strategically important region for us, both personally and professionally.

“The opening of our new office, under the leadership of an experienced expert like Marcel, marks a significant milestone in strengthening our presence in Germany, as we do believe that we are well-positioned to deliver even greater value to our investors and partners, by setting up a local presence in Germany, a market offering compelling opportunities within the evolving political and economic environment.”

Fellow Griffin co-owner and managing partner Maciej Dyjas added, “In a challenging environment we have achieved significant milestones and established our position as a leading investor in the region.

“In 2024, we continued to develop our pool of existing real estate and private equity platforms with a value of over EUR 8 bn by setting up two significant new platforms, with StudentSpace, a new student housing platform and OnTrain, a new platform that will offer modern locomotives to European rail operators in the leasing model.

“In Germany, we have already made significant and successful investments and are eager to increase our presence further.”

