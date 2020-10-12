First thematic private equity fund from investment veteran Pictet Alternative Advisors targets ongoing tech revolution

Pictet Alternative Advisors has launched its first thematic private equity fund to focus on tech fund and direct deal investments.

The firm said Pictet Thematic Private Equity – Technology will invest in about 20 to 25 “best-in-class” funds globally, as well as up to 20 direct or co-investments over an investment period of three to four years.

PAA has set up 11 multi strategy funds and manages segregated accounts with $17bn of assets under management, having started investing in private equity in the 1990s.

Pierre Stadler, head of thematic private equity at the firm, said, “Technology remains a fertile sector.

“We are still in the early stage of the global digital transformation, and hence there continues to be many attractive investment opportunities.

“Software, for example, remains the fastest-growing sector globally, with an expected double digit compounded annual growth rate over the next five years.

“And while internet use has surged, there is still much further to go, with 41% of the world still lacking access to the web.

“Then there’s 5G. Together with the internet of things, the next generation of wireless technology promises to take connectivity into uncharted territory.”

He added, “Unsurprisingly, the private equity universe of tech focused fund managers has been increasing in size and number in the last decade.

“We believe technology as a theme is attractive from an investment perspective, as most software companies are still privately held.”

He said the firm’s next thematic fund could be a healthcare vehicle, once the tech fund is established.

PAA has committed to more than 150 private equity funds over the past 30 years and participated in 155 co-investments, of which 90 were realised, generating a multiple of 2.70x on invested capital.

Earlier this month the $209bn-managing Pictet Asset Management opened its first US office.

Liz Dillon is returning home to New York to manage the office, after spending 19 years working for Pictet in Geneva and London, most recently as head of global financial institutions.

She will be named CEO of Pictet Asset Management (USA) Corp as part of the move.

