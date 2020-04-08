European Commission looks to trigger €1.2bn PE, VC investment to battle SME coronavirus woes

The European Commission is launching a venture capital and private equity funding push which it hopes will trigger up to €1.2bn of investment in promising companies.

ESCALAR, which has been developed with the European Investment Fund, will provide up to €300m to increase the investment capacity of VC and growth funds, which it believes could result in four times that total going to startups.

The pilot scheme will look to support fund closing by committing up to 50% of the size of an investment vehicle. Analysis and selection of the funds is managed by the EIF.

It will targets both new funds focusing on financing scale-ups, as well as existing funds wishing to support high potential companies from their portfolio to further develop their growth.

The EC said the initiative was particularly relevant in the difficult economic situation SMEs are facing currently due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It estimates that up to 90% of fast-growing companies have problems financing their growth in Europe – causing them to either suspend operations or move out of Europe in their scale-up phase.

ESCALAR will support innovative companies during, and after, the crisis, the EU body said, “to ensure Europe can develop and stay at the helm of global technological developments and accelerate its economic recovery”.

EC Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, said, “Commission is deploying all tools at its disposal to help companies overcome the coronavirus crisis.

“Today, we are strengthening our support to the many promising European companies to ensure they can continue to develop and grow in Europe.

“With ESCALAR, we are helping unlock significant additional private investments to support the creation of tomorrow’s market leaders.”

EIF chief executive Alain Godard added, “Scale-ups need to find growth finance to take their businesses to the next level.

“By improving the financing environment, more EU scale-ups may choose to stay in Europe to continue their growth, which is even more crucial now in this time of crisis, when growth companies may need additional support from their investors.

“The ESCALAR Pilot can help the funds themselves to scale up, resulting in larger fund sizes, thereby supporting the EU’s late stage venture capital and growth-focused fund ecosystems.”

The current ESCALAR call is a pilot phase for 2020, with the objective that it becomes a mainstream European financial instrument, alongside the existing financial instruments after 2020, within the next multiannual framework (2021 – 2027).

