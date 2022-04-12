Monument Group partner Bart Molly: “2022 – a promising but volatile year ahead”

Private equity fundraising rebounded to record levels last year with the industry hauling in a mammoth $940bn, despite fears over the appetite of LPs to commit to more risk-on assets like alternatives amid the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis. Huge fundraises such as Hellman & Friedman’s $24.4bn Fund X, KKR’s $15bn fourth Asia fund and Bain Capital’s $11.8bn North America buyout fund proved that was not the case – but has the Russian invasion of Ukraine, galloping inflation and a bearish tilt to the stock markets signalled a tightening up of LP pockets? Bart Molloy (pictured), partner at placement agent Monument Group, and Triago chaiman Antoine Drean shared with AltAssets how they see 2022 shaping up for fundraising firms.

Will private equity provide a safety blanket for LPs in the year ahead given its long-term investment horizon, or will it eventually succumb to macro-economic factors currently troubling other markets? Looking at the early fundraising activity from the big hitters in the sector, you’d be inclined to think it was largely business as usual. At least 15 buyout firms are aiming to raise $15bn or more each in 2022 according to private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane – with investor demand potentially pushing their total raised above $300bn if they exceed their targets. If achieved, those 15 fundraises would equal roughly 60% of the buyout strategy fundraise from last year – a titanic total given the $1.78bn of dry powder already burning a hole in the pockets of private equity firms.

While those numbers seem to indicate PE houses have largely shrugged off the ongoing disruption to global markets, Monument Group partner Bart Molloy told AltAssets that LPs have been taking an extra layer of protection. He said some LPs are stretching themselves to put capital to work this year as they evaluate some of the macro concerns, in addition to their specific day-to-day evaluation of managers.

“People are still thinking long term, but we do anticipate there may be some caution. Investors have mapped out granularly as they think about the near term what they are going to be doing, at least through the next quarter,” he said, and that inevitably means re-upping with current managers – especially in the first half of the year.

Antoine Drean, chairman of Triago, is seeing the same trend in the market.

“The rate at which investors are committing to private equity remains close to historic highs. Despite rising inflation and now war in Ukraine, private equity’s relative stability and superior performance compared to even the strong performance of listed equity during two years of the pandemic is paying off,” he said.

“However, they are showing clear signs of caution. Investors are delivering less capital to first-time or emerging managers and significantly more to GPs they already know. The result is record sums are being collected by a relatively small number of managers this year.”

Despite the challenges, Molloy still believes that there is room in the market for LPs to consider new names for their portfolio, especially now that LPs are starting to travel a bit. But this is more likely to be more prominent in the back half of the year when ‘things hopefully become clearer’

Firms are working around the situation to make the most risk-return balanced decision at this point, and one tactic is to have a longer pre-market fundraise period for testing the market. And this also provide more time for the firms to work in parallel in terms of materials preparation, and conversation with existing LPs.

“Certain funds have certain dynamics that investors have been following them for some time, and that makes it easier to invest in that new relationship. Also, groups that people have had a chance to meet in person, even pre-COVID, have a box already checked,” he said.

Dealmaking

Data is also going on strong on the deal-making side. Global funding to private companies in January amounted to $61bn according to Crunchbase data, marking the fourth month above the $60bn mark in the last 12 months. Tiger Global Management topped the list for both funding counts and dollars investment making 29 investments totalling $3.1bn. Sequoia comes second in terms of investment size with $2bn invested in the month.

Molloy said GPs are not rushing into the market at this point, but most of them still have an active pipeline to their existing funds, and making sure they hit the threshold in terms of deployment.

“We haven’t seen a strong slowdown in transactions,” he said. Again, maybe accepting that it’s still hard to quantify the data from the last month or so. But in general, we are seeing people continuing to deploy, maybe not at a record pace, but at a consistent pace.”

Another sign of caution is the trend of targeted-investment funds.

“Unlike the traditional blind-pool funds that have historically dominated private equity, targeted investments permit investors to analyze a specific company before committing capital. Targeted deals are increasing via co-investment, fundless sponsor single-asset transactions, un-intermediated direct investments, and in the secondary market, through single-asset continuation vehicles,” Drean said.

The year ahead

Drean still thinks the signs are pointing in the direction that 2022 is going to be a record or near-record year, but in the midst of unprecedented uncertainty.

This is partly due to a more sophisticated market which had gone through the 2008-2009 financial crisis when managers thought the decline in the value of one asset should result in the other assets being sold to properly rebalance a portfolio.

“Private equity investors who sell funds or slow their investment programs because of the denominator effect usually wind up selling just when they should be buying,” Drean said. “The wave of sales and investment freezes prompted by the denominator effect during the global financial crisis back in 2008 and 2009 burned many investors and led to changes in portfolio structures and policies both officially and unofficially.

“Investors today have a much higher tolerance for short-term and medium-term volatility in asset prices. That aversion to letting the denominator effect determine commitment rates and secondary sales, learned the hard way during the global financial crisis, is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future or do much to dampen investor enthusiasm for private equity and its credible promise of double-digit returns.”

Molloy is also seeing a promising but volatile year ahead, and LPs have all the rights to pull their safety blankets.

“We do see people focusing on risk reward and not just absolute return potential,” Molloy said. “So looking for groups with that are all weather strategies that can do well through volatility in different cycles.

“There is also an effort for diversification over time into some strategies that can perform in down cycles or in areas that are more insulated from geopolitical issues. We are seeing a lot of interest on the credit side. We are also seeing interest on the real asset side, whether it be real estate or infrastructure.”

