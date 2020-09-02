XSML backs Uganda, DR Congo investment opportunity amid first close of third flagship fundraise

Central and East Africa-focused fund manager XSML has hit a $54m first close for its third fundraise targeting the region.

The raise brings XSML’s total assets under management across its three funds to $120m, aimed at growing, well-managed small and medium-sized enterprises in Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, the Republic of Congo and surrounding countries.

African Rivers Fund III will provide debt, equity and mezzanine finance.

Investors in the first close include Belgium Investment Company for Developing Countries, the Dutch Good Growth Fund, Dutch development bank FMO and World Bank investment arm IFC – all previous XSML fund investors.

They were joined by new XSML backers Swedfund and the SDG Frontier Fund, which includes nine private and institutional investors from Belgium.

XSML managing partner Jarl Heijstee said, “We have now successfully closed our third fund, African Rivers Fund III, within ten years of operation and in a challenging COVID environment.

“This demonstrates the continued interest and commitment from our existing and new investors in frontier markets in Central and East Africa.

“The private sector in DR Congo and Uganda, our core markets, as well as Angola, our new third home market, has tremendous growth potential and long-term capital remains scarce.

“Through our local presence in these markets, XSML is well placed to capture the opportunities as one of the few, if not the only fund manager on the ground, actively making investments in private companies, creating jobs and supporting the growth of the economy.”

XSML has provided about $70m through its first two funds – its $50m African Rivers Fund and Central Africa SME Fund, which are both fully invested.

ARF III will make investments of between $100,000 and $7.5m.

