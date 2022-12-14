23.253.42.46

World’s biggest proptech fund closed on $866m as Fifth Wall celebrates big year for capital raising

By
Mike Didymus
-
7
Real Estate Tech Team Members with Fifth Wall Co-Founder and Managaing Partner Brendan Wallace, photographed on the roof terrace of the Fifth Wall Headquarters in New York City's Meatpacking District. From Left: Dan Wenhold, Brendan Wallace, Sarah Liu and Jonathan Hong.
Proptech specialist Fifth Wall has hit a hefty $866m final close for its latest flagship fundraise. AltAssets revealed

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR