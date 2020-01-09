Unicorn Partners surpasses $250m Fund II close with new flagship vehicle

Venture capital fund-of-funds focused Unicorn Capital Partners has registered more than $353m for its latest vehicle, putting it well ahead of its predecessor fundraise.

The firm has secured capital commitments from at least 64 limited partners for Unicorn Partners Fund III, according to a SEC filing published earlier this week.

Monument Group is listed as a placement agent for the fund in a number of states in the US.

Unicorn did not disclose a target for the fund in the documents, but closed its previous fund on a $250m hard cap in 2018.

Its unclear when the firm might hold a final close for Fund III, although Unicorn indicated in the documents that does not expect the fundraise to last longer than 12 months.

Unicorn usually backs funds which invest in the technology, media and entertainment and healthcare sectors in China.

The firm was founded in 2015 by Tommy Yip and Kah-Fai Low, and has raised four funds to date including Fund III.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets