Turn/River Capital marks huge fund size increase with $1.35bn Fund V hard cap close

Tech-focused buyout firm Turn/River Capital has soared to a $1.35bn hard cap close for its fifth flagship fund, more than triple the size of its predecessor vehicle.

The firm said Turn/River Capital V would continue its strategy of investing in software and SaaS companies, which has seen it make 25 investments since it was founded a decade ago.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Fund V will provide flexible capital for growth, liquidity, and acquisitions for software companies at all stages, it added.

The firm also revealed it had agreed to buy cybersecurity automation company Tufin in a $570m deal.

Turn/River managing partner Dominic Ang said, “Turn/River was founded on the idea that software investing is most successful when software operators and investors work together side-by-side, and Fund V is a testament to that.

“It has been an active last twelve months for Turn/River with record investments and exits, and we hope to build upon this momentum in Fund V.”

The firm added that it had invested heavily in its team in the last year, growing headcount by more than 50%.

Turn/River raised $420m for the final close of its fourth fund in 2020, two years after collecting $168m for Fund III.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets