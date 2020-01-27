Tiger Global pulls in $3.75bn for 12th VC fund close

US hedge fund Tiger Global Management has reportedly raised $3.75bn of capital commitments for the close of its latest venture capital fundraise.

The firm announced the close of Private Investment Partners XII fund late last week, according to Bloomberg.

PIP XII had to turn away commitments after receiving more than $4bn of demand for the fund, the report added.

Tiger Global also raised $3.75bn to beat the $3bn target of its previous fund two years ago.

The firm’s venture funds typically invest in startups in the consumer internet, cloud and software sectors.

Tiger has $36bn of assets under management, with half of that being managed by its venture unit.

The firm has closed more than 200 investments across 30 countries globally since launch.

In January last year, the firm invested $100m in Stripe, giving the US payments infrastructure business a valuation of more than $22.5bn.

