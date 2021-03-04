Stellar Fund IV raise sees Quadrille Capital almost quadruple Fund III total, two impressive exits already

A stunning fundraise has seen tech and healthcare-focused Quadrille Capital raise more than €510m for its new investment vehicle, almost quadrupling the total raised for Fund III.

The firm said strong past performance and market momentum had helped it beat its €500m hard cap for Quadrille Technologies IV, alongside an increased interest in tech and health investments amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Quadrille said that about 30% of QT IV had already been deployed – more than the €135m it raised in total for its third fund.

Two of those investments have already seen impressive exits, through the sale of Freshly to Nestlé for a total of $1.5bn and Expanse to Palo Alto Networks for $800m.

QT III was the firm’s first fundraise since spinning out from Quilvest Group in 2012, having initially been part of the firm as Quilvest Ventures.

The firm said up to half of Fund IV would be invested in Europe, with the firm saying it looks to offer entrepreneurs “swift and patient capital over multiple financing rounds”.

Firm co-founder Jérôme Chevalier said, “We would like to welcome our first-time investors and thank our returning investors for their continued support.

“They can be confident that our deep technology and financial experience puts us in good position to navigate safely through these volatile times, while our strong capital position gives us the ability to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities as they arise.

“We have seen an acceleration of the adoption of technology in 2020. We believe that this trend, at the core of our 20-year strategy, is here to stay and will continue defining the world economy.”

Quadrille now manages about €1.2bn, and runs a team of 30 people out of Paris and San Francisco.

