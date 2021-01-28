Scientific breakthrough-focused VC investor Prime Movers Lab strikes $245m Fund II close

Prime Movers Lab, an investor in breakthrough scientific startups it hopes will revolutionise the world’s most important industries, has closed its second early-stage investment fund on $245m.

The firm said Prime Movers Lab Fund II would be used to invest in companies reinventing human augmentation, energy, transportation, infrastructure, manufacturing and agriculture.

Prime Movers Lab Fund I, a $100m investment fund, has supported businesses advancing sustainable food production, ending the global pandemic, providing clean energy and pioneering space infrastructure, among other things.

Investments include in-space infra business Momentus, industrial solar heat provider Heliogen, coronavirus vaccine supplier Covaxx and indoor vertical aquaponics farmer Upward Farms.

Firm founder and general partner Dakin Sloss said, “Given the extraordinary performance of our first fund, we are thrilled to announce our second fund backed by world-class limited partners including Bill Ackman, the Lerner family office, the University of Wyoming, Dmitry Balyasny, Joe Lonsdale, and dozens of other leading institutions, families and entrepreneurs.

“Like we did with our first fund, our second fund will back breakthrough scientific innovations to further build upon important advancements taking place across the 18 areas of scientific-driven commercial disruption where we are focused.”

Areas of interest for the firm include human longevity and enhancement, renewable energy storage, space and aviation, water and communication infrastructure, robotics and farming.

Prime Movers partners Sloss, Brandon Simmons and Suzanne Fletcher previously worked with hundreds of entrepreneurs while managing the Stanford StartX Fund.

