Lightyear Capital passes $1.2bn for Fund V raise, confirming its biggest fundraise yet

Early stage investment major Lightyear Capital has raised its biggest investment vehicle yet by pulling in more than $1.2bn for Fund V – and could be in the market for more.

Lightyear previously picked up just over $1bn for its fourth flagship fundraise in 2017, and about $950m for Fund III in 2012.

Fund V has registered about $1.27bn across a pair of parallel investment vehicles according to filings submitted by Lightyear to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

No target is given for Fund V in those filings. Lightyear concentrates its investments on the financial services industry.

Last September Lightyear named former JPMorgan senior exec Kevin Watters as an advisor for its fifth flagship fund.

Watters spent 18 years working at JPMorgan Chase, most recently as CEO of Chase card services, which includes Chase’s consumer, small business, and commercial card businesses.

Deals done by the firm to date include backing ampliFI, an outsourced provider of customized loyalty program solutions for middle-market banks and credit unions, and $9bn-AUM financial planning and wealth management firm Wealth Enhancement Group.

Recent investments include teaming up with the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan to buy wealth management firm Allworth Financial from Parthenon Capital last December.

