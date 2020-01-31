Kleiner Perkins said to eye new fundraise after almost fully deploying latest $600m fund

Kleiner Perkins is reportedly on the hunt for more capital after investing much of its recently raised $600m fund.

After closing its 18th fund last year, the Menlo Park-headquartered VC is now looking to raise its sequel, TechCrunch has reported, citing multiple sources.

The 48-year-old firm, which rebranded from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers in 2018, lost general partner Eric Feng and partners Lynne Chou-O’Keefe and Beth Seidenberg the same year.

It also saw veteran investment expert Mary Meeker and the rest of its later-stage ‘digital growth team’ spin out to form an independent firm, leaving Kleiner Perkins to focus on early-stage dealmaking.

Kleiner’s current fund is led by Ted Schlein and Wen Hsieh, who were the two remaining GPs from its predecessor vehicle, which it closed on $400m in 2016.

“Venture capital has evolved dramatically over the past decades,” the firm said at the close of Fund XVIII. “As we deliberated our strategy and studied our history, the answer was clear – we’re going ‘back to the future’ returning to Kleiner’s roots.”

In June last year, KPCB tapped its $1bn third Digital Growth Fund to lead a $100m investment round fort corporate credit card startup Brex.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets