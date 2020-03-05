Kleiner Perkins heralds ‘Returns of the Jedi’ with $700m VC fund close

Venture capital major Kleiner Perkins has announced the $700m close of its nineteenth flagship venture capital fund, KP19.

In announcement full of Star Wars reference, Kleiner has said its returning to its roots to focus exclusively on early stage investments.

The firm raised $600m of capital commitments to close KP18 last year. The firm would use this fund to complete 34 investments of which 30 were Series A deals and the rest Series B.

Kleiner Perkins’ 19th fund will continue the strategy of its predecessor vehicle to focus on early stage investments in enterprise, consumer, hardtech, fintech, and healthcare companies.

Alongside the fund close, Kleiner has also announced the promotion of Annie Case, Monica Desai Weiss and Josh Coyne to principal.

The 48-year-old firm, which rebranded from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers in 2018, lost general partner Eric Feng and partners Lynne Chou-O’Keefe and Beth Seidenberg the same year.

It also saw veteran investment expert Mary Meeker and the rest of its later-stage ‘digital growth team’ spin out to form an independent firm, leaving Kleiner Perkins to focus on early-stage dealmaking.

Kleiner’s last fund was led by Ted Schlein and Wen Hsieh, who were the two remaining GPs from its previous vehicle, which it closed on $400m in 2016.

In June last year, Kleiner Perkins tapped its $1bn third Digital Growth Fund to lead a $100m investment round fort corporate credit card startup Brex.

