JAFCO hauls in JPY80bn to close sixth flagship fundraise

Japanese venture capital firm JAFCO has raised JPY80bn ($761.9m) for the final close of its JAFCO SV6 Fund Series.

Of the fund’s total capital, JPY50bn was secured from 75 limited partners while the rest was fronted by JAFCO. The average capital commitment for the fundraise was JPY700m.

The Tokyo-based firm previously raised JPY65bn of for the fund’s predecessor, JAFCO SV5 Fund, in 2016. That fundraise was slightly larger than the SV4 fund which closed on JPY60bn in 2013.

JAFCO typically invests in in Japanese startups and domestic buyout deals as well as companies across Asia and the US.

The firm has established over 100 investment funds with around ¥980bn of total commitments, of the end of March 2018.

In October 2018, JAFCO’s subsidiary Icon Ventures expanded its sixth venture fund to $375m after reopening the fund to new LP commitments.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets