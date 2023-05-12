Israel’s Catalyst Funds seals big AUM jump with Fund IV close

Israel-based Catalyst Funds has boosted its assets under management by 50% with the $150m final close of its fourth flagship fund.

The firm has already tapped Catalyst IV to invest in Curalife, Addionics and Nexar, and will continue targeting deals in the cybersecurity, life sciences, deeptech, mobility, climate tech, foodtech and renewable energy sectors.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Firm managing partner Edouard Cukierman said, “We are proud that 50% of our portfolio companies from our last Catalyst Fund went public in the US.

“The fund had five exits out of eight investments, while four of them were IPOs and one was an M&A transaction.”

Among the IPOs were Tufin, Taboola and Arbe Robotics.

Cukierman added, “We saw in our last 30 years of investment activities so many crises, and how the Start-Up Nation [Israel] managed to overcome all obstacles.

“We believe that we are well-positioned to meet these challenges head-on. Catalyst will play a crucial role in supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators in Israel.”

Catalyst has been investing for close to 25 years, targeting mature, disruptive technology companies that have an Israel nexus.

Copyright © 2023 AltAssets