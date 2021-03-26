Industry Ventures hits hard cap for biggest fund yet to bring capital under management to $4.5bn

Industry Ventures has hit an $850m hard cap final close for its latest secondaries fund to bring the firm’s total committed capital under management to $4.5bn.

Hitting that total has seen the firm raise its biggest fund to date, outdoing the $700m it collected for its eight series of funds in the strategy in 2016.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

That comprised a $500m main fund and $200m special opportunities fund enabling it to make parallel investments in larger deals.

The firm said Secondary IX would target later-stage companies through flexible investment structures, including direct secondaries, secondary LP interests and special situations such as direct portfolios and tail-end funds.

Industry Ventures said it has completed more than 400 secondary investments in its 20-year history.

Firm founder and CEO Hans Swildens said, “We are immensely grateful for the strong support the Fund received from our limited partners, both new and existing, particularly during this year’s uncertainty.

“As we continue to see venture-backed companies remain private longer, the secondary venture market is playing an increasingly critical role in providing liquidity to venture capital stakeholders.”

Early last year Industry Ventures closed its first hybrid fund of funds for tech buyouts with $125m of committed capital, and this year hit a $180m final close for its second co-investment fund amid talking up the “compelling opportunity” to invest in digital transformation in the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets